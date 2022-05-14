The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Concord, NC
