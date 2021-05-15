 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

