Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see s…