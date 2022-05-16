Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.