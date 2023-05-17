Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 12:35 AM EDT until WED 4:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see s…