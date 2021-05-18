It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
For the drive home in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 …
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …