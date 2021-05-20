 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

