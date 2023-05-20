The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.