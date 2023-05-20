The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Concord, NC
