Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.