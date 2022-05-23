Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Concord, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

