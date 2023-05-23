Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today.…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…