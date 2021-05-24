 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 8:30 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

