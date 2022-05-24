Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Concord, NC
