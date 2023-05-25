Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today.…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. E…