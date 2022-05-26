Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.