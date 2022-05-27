Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Concord, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

