Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's lo…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions can be anti…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today.…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see …