Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

