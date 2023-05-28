Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Concord, NC
