 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts