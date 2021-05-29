Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, tho…
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temper…
For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednes…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday.…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luck…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…