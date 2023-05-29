Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions can be anti…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's weather…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's lo…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…