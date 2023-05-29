Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.