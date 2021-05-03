It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC
