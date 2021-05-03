 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts