Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Concord, NC
