The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Concord, NC
