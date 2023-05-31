The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.