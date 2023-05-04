The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Concord, NC
