Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC
