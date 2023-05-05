Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. It shou…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…