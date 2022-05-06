Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.