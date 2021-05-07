 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts