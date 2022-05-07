Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

