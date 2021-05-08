The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC
