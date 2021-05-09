Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.