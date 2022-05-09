Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.