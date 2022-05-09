Temperatures will be warm Monday in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rain…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 d…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likel…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The for…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …