Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

