Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Concord's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds lig…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …