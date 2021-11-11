Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild t…