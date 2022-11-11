Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.