Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.