Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.