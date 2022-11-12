Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The …
Concord's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…