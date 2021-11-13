Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. T…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds …