Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.