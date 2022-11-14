 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

