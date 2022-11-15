 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

