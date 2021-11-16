Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.