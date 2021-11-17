Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Concord, NC
