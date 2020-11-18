Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.