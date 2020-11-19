 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

