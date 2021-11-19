Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC
