Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Concord, NC
