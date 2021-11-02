Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Exp…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. You m…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecas…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.